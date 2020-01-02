Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 5,649 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,227 shares in the company, valued at $198,301.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $293,653.78.

On Friday, November 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 12,239 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $210,143.63.

LEVI stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LEVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 281,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 72,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $3,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

