Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innophos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Innophos has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

