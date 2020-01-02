Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 7,138 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $293,653.78.

On Friday, November 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 12,239 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $210,143.63.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

