Jill R. Penrose Sells 1,098 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SJM opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.63. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after acquiring an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

