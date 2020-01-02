Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

