BidaskClub Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Hold

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
