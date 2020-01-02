BidaskClub Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Hold

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.