LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after buying an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.