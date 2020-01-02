$427.32 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post sales of $427.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $431.34 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $469.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:USX opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

