$643.95 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) to report $643.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.40 million. Madison Square Garden posted sales of $632.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $294.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.27. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 612.90 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,279,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

