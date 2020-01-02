J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

