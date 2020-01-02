ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

