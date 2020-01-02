Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Shares Down 5.3%

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Pascal Biosciences Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

