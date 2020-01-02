Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 55,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

