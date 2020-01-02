Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Trading Down 2%

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), 1,091,769 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of $458.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.52.

Eclipx Group Company Profile (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

