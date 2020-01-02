UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,550 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

