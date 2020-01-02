Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.45 and last traded at $98.45, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.78% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (the Trust), formerly CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust holds Swedish Kronor and from time to time issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Swedish Kronor and distributes Swedish Kronor in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

