ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.30, approximately 109,679 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 609,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 852,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 89.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 182.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 2,146.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,850 shares during the period.

