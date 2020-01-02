Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 1.5%

Jan 2nd, 2020

Dolly Varden Silver Corp (CVE:DV) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 52,615 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 69,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

