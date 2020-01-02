Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 3.2%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 75,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 33,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

About Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

