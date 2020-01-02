Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Semafo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, 15,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Semafo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

