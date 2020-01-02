Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,723.50

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,723.50 ($22.67) and last traded at GBX 1,721 ($22.64), with a volume of 123942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,687 ($22.19).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657 ($21.80).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,656.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,605.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

