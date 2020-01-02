Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,132.00

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,112.50 ($14.63), with a volume of 7303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 981.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 821.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.29 million and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report