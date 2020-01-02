Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,132.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,112.50 ($14.63), with a volume of 7303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 981.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 821.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.29 million and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

