Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.00

Shares of Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.20), with a volume of 15546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.43 ($1.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.62.

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

