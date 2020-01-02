Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month High at $388.00

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 383.89 ($5.05), with a volume of 31820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.93).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.00 million and a PE ratio of 30.23.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

