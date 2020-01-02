Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

