Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,546.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

