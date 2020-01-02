Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

SNDX stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

