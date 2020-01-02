Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Get Akorn alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRX. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.