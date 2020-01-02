Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

TWNK stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.