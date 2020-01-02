Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

