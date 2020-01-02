American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report