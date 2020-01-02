American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

