Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qualys by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

