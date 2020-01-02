Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.09. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

