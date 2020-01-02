TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

TESS opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 379,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

