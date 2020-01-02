Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BWFG stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

