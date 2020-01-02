Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday. Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Shares Down 0.2%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Down 5.3%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Amplitech Group Trading Down 7.1%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
Eclipx Group Trading Down 2%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
UGE International Stock Price Down 7.4%
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher
ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report