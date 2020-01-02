Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $88.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $104.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

