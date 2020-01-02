Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.
NASDAQ PRTA opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.32. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prothena by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
