James M. Zemlyak Sells 3,303 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SF stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.91. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,894,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,401 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

