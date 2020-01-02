Judy G. Hamel Sells 3,113 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Judy G. Hamel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Judy G. Hamel sold 216 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $14,884.56.

On Friday, November 15th, Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73.

Shares of LITE opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

