Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,964.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $12,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

