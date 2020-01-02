Matthew Lang Sells 19,018 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYOV opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.13. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

James M. Zemlyak Sells 3,303 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp Stock
Judy G. Hamel Sells 3,113 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc Stock
Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares of Fastly Inc Stock
Matthew Lang Sells 19,018 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd Stock
Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
Adam Dewitt Sells 3,200 Shares of GrubHub Inc Stock
