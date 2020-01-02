Matthew Lang Sells 19,018 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYOV opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.13. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.