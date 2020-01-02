Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
