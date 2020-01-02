Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.