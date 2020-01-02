Adam Dewitt Sells 3,200 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

