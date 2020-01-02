Michael F. Hilton Sells 1,679 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $275,305.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,348,821.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $1,769,262.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $162.84 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.