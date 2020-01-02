George W. Lemaitre Sells 4,894 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $178,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,601,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $718.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.