George W. Lemaitre Sells 4,894 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $178,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,601,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $718.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
