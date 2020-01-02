World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE INT opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $930,319.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,233,601.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,612,922.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,648.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

