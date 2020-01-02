Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE INN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 934,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after acquiring an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

