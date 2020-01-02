adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €291.55 ($339.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €275.50. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

World Fuel Services Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
World Fuel Services Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Summit Hotel Properties Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Summit Hotel Properties Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
adidas Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
adidas Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Suedzucker Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Suedzucker Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Home Bancshares Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Home Bancshares Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Harpoon Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Harpoon Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report