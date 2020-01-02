adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €291.55 ($339.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €275.50. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.