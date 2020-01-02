Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.39 and a 200-day moving average of €14.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Suedzucker has a one year low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a one year high of €16.52 ($19.21).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

